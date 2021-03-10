Blockpass Price Reaches $0.0061 on Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Blockpass has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $1,041.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00053812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.68 or 0.00751348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00065651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00029134 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00039538 BTC.

PASS is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

