Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Up 7.3%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)’s share price shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $27.18. 6,260,058 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 4,974,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on BE. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher White sold 154,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $4,357,211.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 374,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,380.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 39,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $1,145,165.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,635.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,747 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,443. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

