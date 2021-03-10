Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) General Counsel Paul Yousif Sells 4,053 Shares

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $109,552.59. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLBD opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $751.82 million, a PE ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $130.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 10,174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74,270 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 561.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.