BOK Financial (BOKF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/8/2021 – BOK Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $83.00 to $92.00.

3/3/2021 – BOK Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $94.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – BOK Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $94.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – BOK Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $94.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – BOK Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – BOK Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $75.00 to $82.00.

1/21/2021 – BOK Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BOKF stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.27. 18,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,397. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average is $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $96.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in BOK Financial by 7,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

