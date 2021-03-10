Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the January 28th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

BCEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of BCEI opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

