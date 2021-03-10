BOScoin Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One BOScoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $913,807.20 and $795.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000088 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000125 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

