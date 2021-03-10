Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $680.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.26. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $19.32.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%. On average, research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 411.76%.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

