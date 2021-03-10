Boston Private Wealth LLC Invests $201,000 in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,377 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 23.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,254,000 after purchasing an additional 377,553 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 60.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,708,000 after purchasing an additional 526,921 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,387,000 after purchasing an additional 74,897 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,907,000 after purchasing an additional 39,632 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLED stock opened at $199.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.83. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLED. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

