Boston Private Wealth LLC Invests $228,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,789. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

