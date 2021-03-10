Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,551 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFG. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 55.0% in the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 47,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 39.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

