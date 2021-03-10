Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Gravity by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,648,000 after buying an additional 74,876 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the third quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 9.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

GRVY stock opened at $123.40 on Tuesday. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $239.90. The firm has a market cap of $857.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.38.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

