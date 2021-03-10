Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 68,021 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,948.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 431,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

TCPC stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $797.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.