Bounce Token (OLD) (BOT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.79 Million

Bounce Token (OLD) (CURRENCY:BOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Bounce Token (OLD) has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One Bounce Token (OLD) coin can now be bought for $2,704.55 or 0.04832157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounce Token (OLD) has a market cap of $38.36 million and approximately $48.79 million worth of Bounce Token (OLD) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00054951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.42 or 0.00767231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00065798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029701 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00040405 BTC.

About Bounce Token (OLD)

Bounce Token (OLD) (BOT) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token (OLD)’s total supply is 84,642 coins and its circulating supply is 14,183 coins. Bounce Token (OLD)’s official Twitter account is @bounce_finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounce Protocol is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Buying and Selling Bounce Token (OLD)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token (OLD) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounce Token (OLD) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounce Token (OLD) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

