Box, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for BOX in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. BOX has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in BOX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

