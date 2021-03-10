Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brainsway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.03). Brainsway posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brainsway will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brainsway.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ BWAY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. 1,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,657. Brainsway has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.12 million, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainsway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Brainsway at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

