Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 122,570 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAVE. Vertical Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

