Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.52% of Knoll worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Knoll by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Knoll by 13.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knoll by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNL opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Knoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $930.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

