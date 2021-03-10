Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.