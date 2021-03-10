Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 983.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,005 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of The Andersons worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 27,207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 181.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in The Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Andersons alerts:

The Andersons stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.61 million, a PE ratio of -421.57 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

The Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.