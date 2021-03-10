Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after buying an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 33.0% in the third quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 934,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter worth about $3,198,000. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 14,026,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,142,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

SC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.