BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Mizuho

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BBIO. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BBIO stock opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $1,357,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,529,901 shares of company stock valued at $213,924,093. 40.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $47,143,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $45,011,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,627,000 after buying an additional 561,651 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,073,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,370,000 after buying an additional 459,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 27.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after buying an additional 278,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.