Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. The company traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 259445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.37.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.