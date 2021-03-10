Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $450.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $459.74.

AVGO stock opened at $421.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $468.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.65. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,673 shares of company stock valued at $43,343,061 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

