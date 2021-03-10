Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading 5.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $460.00 to $540.00. The stock traded as high as $446.90 and last traded at $443.60. 3,787,377 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 1,924,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $421.25.

AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday. Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.74.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at $92,556,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,673 shares of company stock worth $43,343,061 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $181.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $468.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

