Brokerages Anticipate Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

NYSE:EBR opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.80. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter worth $138,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 167,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 316.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 688,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

