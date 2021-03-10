Brokerages Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth $19,944,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACB traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 601,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,082,883. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $19.68.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.