Brokerages Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.11). Codexis posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,068.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 199.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter worth about $184,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDXS stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 737,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,969. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -57.83 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $29.56.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

