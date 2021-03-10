Brokerages Expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post $94.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.00 million and the highest is $95.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $90.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $361.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.60 million to $361.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $389.90 million, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $399.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

MGIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of MGIC stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 69,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,408. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

