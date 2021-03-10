Brokerages Set KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) PT at $50.17

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KALV shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.74 million, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $995,674.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,024.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $335,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,025. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

