Brokers Set Expectations for Quanex Building Products Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Quanex Building Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

NX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NX opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NX. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 274.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 128,447 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 33.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,708,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,943,000 after acquiring an additional 165,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 10,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $235,925.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,314.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $210,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,321.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

