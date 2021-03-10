Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.86. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

