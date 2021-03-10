Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.74

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.74 and traded as high as C$54.48. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$53.54, with a volume of 1,234,337 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$52.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$80.83 billion and a PE ratio of -446.17.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

