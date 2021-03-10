Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $44.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Shares of BEP opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

