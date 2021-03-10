Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Charles H. Peck Sells 48,000 Shares of Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $744,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Charles H. Peck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Charles H. Peck sold 44,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $616,000.00.

BRKL stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. Equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after buying an additional 544,815 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,862,000 after purchasing an additional 224,955 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 298.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 56,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

