BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Receives GBX 154 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 160.89 ($2.10).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BT.A shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday.

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock traded down GBX 4.15 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 137.30 ($1.79). The company had a trading volume of 27,779,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,460,754. BT Group – CLASS A has a one year low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 148 ($1.93). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of £13.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89.

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

