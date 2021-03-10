BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut shares of BT Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BT Group stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.01.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

