Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $320.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $279.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BURL has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.63.

NYSE BURL opened at $304.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.27. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.98 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $304.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $3,310,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

