Cajutel (CAJ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $565.00

Cajutel (CURRENCY:CAJ) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Cajutel coin can currently be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00003851 BTC on major exchanges. Cajutel has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $565.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cajutel has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.97 or 0.00503722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00066113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00052782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00072525 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.54 or 0.00529668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00076550 BTC.

Cajutel Coin Profile

Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 coins. Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cajutel’s official website is cajutel.io.

Cajutel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cajutel directly using US dollars.

