Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CXB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

CVE:CXB opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.16, for a total value of C$72,014.40.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

