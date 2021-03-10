Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth $29,347,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,802,000 after purchasing an additional 878,678 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 478,107 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,485,000.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ELY. Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.