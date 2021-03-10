Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.03-3.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.386-8.473 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.34 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.03-3.11 EPS.

NYSE CPB opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

