Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Can-Fite BioPharma stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 314,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,360. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $32.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 812.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,867 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.77% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

