Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) PT Raised to $42.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.30.

CNQ stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.3712 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 358,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 128,091 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

