Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.80.

TSE CNQ opened at C$38.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.40. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The company has a market cap of C$45.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.82.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.36, for a total value of C$2,351,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,167,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,610,777.12. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.90, for a total value of C$239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,685 shares in the company, valued at C$1,967,751.50. Insiders sold a total of 191,500 shares of company stock worth $6,049,011 over the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

