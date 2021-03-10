Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.57

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.

Capita Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

