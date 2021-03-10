Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.10.

CAH stock opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

