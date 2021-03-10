CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 73,299 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 131,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 30,091 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

