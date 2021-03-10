CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of CareTrust REIT worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,729,000 after acquiring an additional 757,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,063,000 after buying an additional 95,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,801,000 after buying an additional 87,218 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $13,006,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 428.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 414,245 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

