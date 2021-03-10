Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, January 8th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUK stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.14. 1,906,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,970. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.30. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

