Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (CASY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on May 17th

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend payment by 28.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $4.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,736. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $213.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.15.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.36.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

